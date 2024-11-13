E.J. Liddell News: Paces scoring attack in G League

Liddell tallied 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 33 minutes Tuesday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 127-107 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Liddell put together another strong performance across the board and managed to secure his first double-double of the 2024-25 G League campaign. The two-way big man is now averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 assists in 32.1 minutes over three appearances with Windy City. He's still waiting to make his debut for Chicago.