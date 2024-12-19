E.J. Liddell News: Returns to action in G League
Liddell (lower leg) finished with 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 109-104 win over the Memphis Hustle.
One of Chicago's three two-way players, Liddell hadn't made any appearances for either the NBA club or Windy City since Dec. 7 due to a left lower leg contusion before he returned to action for the start of the G League Winter Showcase. Liddell is averaging 14.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.8 assists in 30.1 minutes per contest over his eight appearances with Windy City this season.
