Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Doubtful against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 12:50pm

Vincent (oblique) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's game against the Blazers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vincent missed Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers and appears to be also trending toward missing Thursday's game against the Blazers. The veteran guard has been able to stay relatively healthy this season after missing most of last season due to injury, as this would be only the second game missed during the 2024-25 campaign if he is indeed ruled out. If Vincent doesn't play, the Lakers will likely turn to Shake Milton, Dalton Knecht and Max Christie to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
