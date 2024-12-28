Gabe Vincent Injury: Leaves early with oblique strain

Vincent (oblique) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. He'll finish the contest with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in seven minutes.

With LeBron James (illness) sitting out Saturday, Vincent picked up his fifth start of the season, but anyone who streamed him into fantasy lineups got little value from the 28-year-old. He strained his oblique during the first half of Saturday's game, and after getting locked at in the locker room during halftime, the Lakers decided to shut him down for the night. Dalton Knecht took Vincent's spot on the starting unit to begin the second half.