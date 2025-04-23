Gabe Vincent News: Efficient shooting in win

Vincent chipped in six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one assist and one block over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 victory over Minnesota in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Vincent hasn't made the same impact in the playoffs that he had in a bench role during the regular season. The veteran guard shot 50 percent from the field Tuesday, but wasn't a game-changer during his 19 minutes on the floor.