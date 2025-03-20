NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 20

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Slate Overview

BKN at IND: Nets 2-8 in last 10 games; Pacers on two-game win streak

NYK at CHA: Knicks 5-5 in last 10 games; Hornets on two-game slide

TOR at GSW: Raptors on two-game slide; Warriors 8-2 in last 10 games

CHI at SAC: Bulls 16-18 on road; Kings on two-game win streak

MIL at LAL: Bucks on two-game slide; Lakers on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Cameron Johnson (rest): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back): Questionable

NYK - Miles McBride (groin): Questionable; Jalen Brunson (ankle), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

CHA - Moussa Diabate (knee): Questionable; Tidjane Salaun (ankle): OUT

TOR - Ja'Kobe Walter (hip), RJ Barrett (rest), Gradey Dick (knee): OUT

CHI - Josh Giddey (ankle): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT

SAC - Jake LaRavia (illness): Questionable; Domantas Sabonis (ankle): OUT

LAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (groin): Doubtful; Luka Doncic (ankle), Austin Reaves (ankle), Rui Hachimura (knee), LeBron James (groin): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Malik Monk, Kings ($7,900) vs. Bulls

Monk continues to get the job done as a starting point guard and is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He should keep up the production against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards, and the league's second most points per game.

Zach LaVine, Kings ($8,600) vs. Bulls

LaVine is set to return to action after missing the last game and has a great chance to stand out against the Bulls, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards. LaVine averaged 22.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists across his last 10 appearances, including a high of 48.5 DK points.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($8,000) at Hornets

Despite finishing with fewer than 10 points three times in the last 10 games, Hart supports his overall production with strong contributions across the stat sheet, averaging 10.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals over that span. He is up for a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,300) vs. Nets

Siakam racked up 41.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a one-game absence and is averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He should prosper against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Jonas Valanciunas, Kings ($7,700) vs. Bulls

Valanciunas is in line to continue to handle the starting role in the absence of Domantas Sabonis. Valanciunas is averaging 10.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 blocks across his last five starts, including two with more than 40 DK points. He also has a great chance to stand out against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,700) at Lakers

Antetokounmpo is averaging a whopping 27.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 60 DK points. He finished with 56.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers and should dominate once again, as they do not have an ideal matchup defensively that can slow him down.

Mid-Range Money

Moses Moody, Warriors ($5,100) vs. Raptors

Moody is shining in a starting role lately, averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 30 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Raptors squad and should pad his stats, as they give up the league's ninth-most points and eighth-most steals per game to opposing small forwards.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($7,100) at Hornets

Anunoby topped 40 DK points four times in the last 10 games, including two with over 50, while averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks over that span. He must look to step up his contribution as his squad remains without Jalen Brunson, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,300) vs. Raptors

Green is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 30 DK points and a high of 48. He faces an excellent opportunity to prosper against the shorthanded Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds, seventh-most steals and fifth-most blocks per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Kevin Porter, Bucks ($3,700) at Lakers

Porter is averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including three with over 30 DK points and a high of 49.8. He finished with 36.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers and should be up for another solid performance, as they are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Gabe Vincent, Lakers ($4,300) vs. Bucks

Vincent is averaging 9.4 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 31.0 DK points. He has a great chance to step up while his squad will be significantly shorthanded in the backcourt, and he should do well against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

