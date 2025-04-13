Garrett Temple Injury: Won't return due to knee injury

Temple has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a left knee sprain, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Temple suffered the injury late in the first quarter when he got tangled up with Malaki Branham when the latter drove to the basket. Temple had to be helped to the locker room after being checked on by trainers and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after. The Raptors are down to just seven available players, so Jamison Battle, Ochai Agbaji and A.J. Lawson will see a heavy workload for the rest of Sunday's contest.