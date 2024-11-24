Grant Williams Injury: Out for remainder of season

Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL, meniscus and associated ligaments in his right knee during the final quarter of Saturday's 125-119 loss to the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams sustained the injury planting his right leg on a drive to the basket, and he fell to the ground while attempting to walk back to the bench. The 25-year-old will end the season with averages of 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks across 29.9 minutes per game over 16 regular-season appearances (seven starts). The club will lean on Tidjane Salaun and Moussa Diabate until Nick Richards (ribs) and Mark Williams (foot) return to the frontcourt.