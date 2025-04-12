Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Uncertain to play Sunday

Yabusele (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Yabusele has missed the Sixers' last three games with right knee soreness, and his status for the regular-season finale is uncertain. The forward, who has found ways to be productive when called upon duty of late, is averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game across 19 contests since the All-Star break.