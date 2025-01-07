Guerschon Yabusele News: Double-double against Phoenix

Yabusele totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to the Suns.

It was the second career double-double for Yabusele, with the first coming Nov. 22 against the Nets. The 29-year-old forward is having his most consistent stretch of the season, scoring in double digits in six of the last eight games (three starts) while averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals and shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent (15-for-35) from beyond the arc.