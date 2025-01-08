Guerschon Yabusele News: Matches season high with five treys

Yabusele registered 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Wizards.

Making a spot start at center in place of the injured Joel Embiid (foot), Yabusele put together one of his finest performances of the season, supplying a full stat line and falling just one point shy of his season-high mark of 22 points set during the Nov. 27 loss to the Rockets. Wednesday was the 13th start of the season for Yabusele, who's now averaging 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 threes in 29.1 minutes as part of Philadelphia's first unit. If both Embiid and Andre Drummond (toe) remain off the court for Friday's clash with New Orleans, Yabusele would figure to get all the minutes he can handle for the 76ers once more.