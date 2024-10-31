Guerschon Yabusele News: Serviceable effort in loss

Yabusele produced eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Pistons.

Yabusele managed to chip in across the board, delivering a much better performance than in his previous game against the Pacers. Thus far, he is averaging 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes per game. Given he is doing this without Joel Embiid (knee) on the floor, the long-term outlook is far from promising.