Harrison Barnes News: Hits game-winning three in stunner

Barnes ended Wednesday's 114-111 win over Golden State with 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

After committing a costly foul that allowed the Warriors to tie it up, Barnes drilled the three over Jimmy Butler's head after grabbing the inbound pass with seconds remaining. Barnes disappointed with just six points when the Spurs lost a 108-106 squeaker to the Warriors at the end of March, but he's sizzled on the court since the mediocre showing. Over the last six games, Barnes averaged 21.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.