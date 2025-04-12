Isaiah Collier Injury: Won't play Sunday

Collier (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Collier won't be available for the season finale, meaning he'll end his rookie year on the sidelines. The former USC star struggled to gain playing time in the early stages of the campaign but ended the year as a starter ahead of Keyonte George. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game across 71 appearances (46 starts) as a rookie.