Isaiah Collier News: Distributes game-high 11 assists

Collier closed with eight points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 136-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Although he moved back to Utah's bench with Keyonte George and Collin Sexton both healthy Friday, Collier distributed a game-high 11 dimes and led the team with 35 minutes. Collier is pushing to carve out a bigger role with the Jazz as he continues to display an aptitude for passing, averaging 11.0 points, 9.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes through his past five outings. The rookie first-rounder's fantasy upside may be limited while George and Sexton are healthy, but the former should be able to maintain a fairly stable role while Jordan Clarkson (foot) sits on the shelf.