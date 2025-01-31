Isaiah Collier News: Seven dimes in loss

Collier contributed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 138-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

The rookie first-rounder made his fourth consecutive start ahead of Keyonte George on Thursday, and Collier has led the club in assists in each of those four starts. In that four-game span, the 20-year-old has averaged 10.8 points, 8.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. It wouldn't be surprising to see Collier stick in the starting five for the foreseeable future, as the rebuilding club will likely continue to rely more heavily on its young core as the season progresses.