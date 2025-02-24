Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Exits to locker room vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 7:00pm

Hartenstein exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves after sustaining an apparent nose injury, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein took a shot from an opposing player while going for a rebound in the third quarter, and he left for the locker room with a bloody nose. If the big man is unable to return, Jaylin Williams and Branden Carlson could see a slight bump in minutes the rest of the way.

