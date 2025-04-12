Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Ruled out to face NOLA

Hartenstein (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Just like it happened Friday against the Jazz, the Thunder will rest the majority of their regular rotation members for this regular-season finale after securing not only the top seed in the Western Conference, but also the best record in the league. Hartenstein will end the season on the sidelines, but the Thunder will now focus on getting the big man as healthy as possible since the playoffs will start April 19. His absence means the Thunder will likely turn to Jaylin Williams to shoulder the bulk of the load in the frontcourt alongside Kenrich Williams.