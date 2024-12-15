Isaiah Hartenstein News: Scores career-high 21 points

Hartenstein finished with 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 victory over the Rockets.

Hartenstein casually dropped in a career-high 21 points, continuing his strong start to the season. Despite missing the first month due to a hand injury, Hartenstein has been a seamless addition to the Thunder roster, providing him with the best opportunity of his young career. With very little competition for playing time, Hartenstein should see upwards of 30 minutes on most nights, at least until Chet Holmgren returns from his hip injury.