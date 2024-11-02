Isaiah Joe News: Modest numbers in Friday's start

Joe ended with 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 137-114 victory over Portland.

Making his second start in five games, Joe scored in double digits for the first time. Shooting guard has been a revolving door for the Thunder so far, but the matchup-based approach seems to be working given the team's 5-0 start. Regardless of whether he's part of the starting five or the second unit, Joe's minutes and production will mainly be limited to his contributions from beyond the arc -- he's gone 10-for-26 (38.5 percent) on three-point attempts.