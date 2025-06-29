Jabari Smith News: Expected to sign extension

Smith intends to sign a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Smith is set to remain in Houston on a long-term deal. The Rockets have had a busy start to the offseason, resigning numerous free agents, bringing in Kevin Durant and extending Steven Adams as well as Smith. Smith shifted to a reserve role down the stretch last season after starting every game over his first two years in the league, but he still averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per contest over 57 regular-season appearances. The addition of Kevin Durant raises questions about how Smith will be utilized, but the large commitment from the front office suggests the 22-year-old will remain a key piece.