Jaden Hardy News: Puts up 10 points in return

Hardy (ankle) tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes Saturday in the Mavericks' 122-107 loss to the Celtics.

Hardy and Quentin Grimes accounted for all but one of the Mavericks' 31 bench points as the former made his return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The Mavericks should have a spot in the rotation available for Hardy so long as Luka Doncic (calf) is sidelined, but unless Dallas is without at least one or two of Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson for a given game, Hardy is unlikely to see enough minutes to make for an appealing streaming option for points and three-pointers in most leagues.