This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at ORL: Celtics 9-1 in last 10 games; Magic on three-game win streak

PHI at WAS: Sixers on 12-game slide; Wizards 2-8 in last 10 games

LAL at DAL: Lakers 18-21 on road; Mavs on two-game slide

CHA at TOR: Hornets on four-game slide; Raptors 17-23 at home

MIA at CHI: Heat 7-3 in last 10 games; Bulls 16-23 at home

POR at UTA: Trail Blazers 14-26 on road; Jazz on nine-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee): Questionable; Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Al Horford (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Jayson Tatum (ankle), Derrick White (ankle): OUT

PHI - Justin Edwards (ribs), Quentin Grimes (back): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe), Guerschon Yabusele (personal), Kelly Oubre (knee): OUT

WAS - Khris Middleton (knee), Jordan Poole (elbow): OUT

DAL - Jaden Hardy (ankle): OUT

CHA - Miles Bridges (hip), Josh Green (shoulder), Josh Okogie (hamstring), Mark Williams (rest): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (hand): Questionable; Ochai Agbaji (rest), Jamal Shead (rest), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip): OUT

MIA - Andrew Wiggins (hamstring): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

CHI - Josh Giddey (forearm), Kevin Huerter (neck), Jalen Smith (ankle): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist), Tre Jones (foot): OUT

POR - Deni Avdija (thumb), Duop Reath (knee), Anfernee Simons (forearm): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee), Scoot Henderson (concussion): OUT

UTA - Isaiah Collier (hamstring): Questionable; John Collins (ankle), Walker Kessler (concussion), Lauri Markkanen (knee), KJ Martin (illness): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro, Heat ($9,400) at Bulls

Herro continues to lead the way for the Heat, averaging 25.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances. He should keep up the strong play against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most points and second-most assists per game to opposing point guards. He also finished with 44.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Bulls.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers ($8,300) at Jazz

Sharpe is rolling, averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including surpassing 40 DK points in four of the last five games, with a high of 57.8. He has an excellent opportunity to shine against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded and give up the league's second-most points and most assists per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($8,200) vs. Hornets

Barrett has been in-and-out of the lineup over the last few weeks, as the Raptors opt to rest their starters at every opportunity down the stretch of a foregone season. Nonetheless, he has been contributing well when in the lineup, averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last five appearances, including a high of 45.3 DK points. He is likely to thrive against the Hornets, who are significantly shorthanded at the wing.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($10,000) vs. Celtics

Banchero is on an absolute tear, averaging 29.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five with at least 50 DK points and a high of 70.5. He faces a favorable matchup against the Celtics in the absence of Jayson Tatum and should be able to use the opportunity to keep his momentum going.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,300) at Bulls

Adebayo missed the last game but is expected back in action. He averaged 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 61.5 in the most recent outing. He has a great chance to pick up where he left off against the Bulls, who give up the league's most points in the paint and the second-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,300) at Mavericks

James is averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals across 10 games since returning from a 10-day absence. He will likely have an extra edge to his game while matched up across from former teammate, Anthony Davis. James also should pad his stats against the Mavs, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Davion Mitchell, Heat ($5,500) at Bulls

Mitchell topped 30 DK points in each of the last four games and is averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 appearances. He is likely to keep up the production against the Bulls, who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Justin Champagnie, Wizards ($5,400) vs. 76ers

Champagnie does a good job contributing across the board and is averaging 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He faces a good chance to prosper against the 76ers, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage.

Adem Bona, 76ers ($5,700) at Wizards

Bona has been flourishing since taking on a starting role, averaging 14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 blocks across the last six games, including a high of 44.0 DK points. He should keep rolling against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Klay Thompson, Mavericks ($4,900) vs. Lakers

Aside from a dud in the game before last, Thompson is playing well, averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last 10 games, including three with at least 20 points. He is likely to find room to get his shot going against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Caleb Martin, Mavericks ($3,300) vs. Lakers

Martin is averaging 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals over six games since returning from a five-game absence. He is coming off an impressive effort with 22.3 DK points in the last game, and he will likely be a key part of the rotation against the Lakers, as his defensive ability on the perimeter will be handy against the Lakers' strong backcourt.

