Jaden McDaniels News: Secures rare double-double
McDaniels totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 117-110 Game 4 victory over the Warriors.
McDaniels tracked down 12 of his 13 rebounds on the defensive end of the court to secure his second double-double of the playoffs. He also contributed on the offensive end by scoring in double figures for a fourth straight matchup. McDaniels continues to find a way to make an impact for the Timberwolves, now averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks so far this series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now