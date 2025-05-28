NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at OKC: Thunder lead series 3-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Elite Players

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Guards

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,400) at Thunder

After he delivered in 54.8 DK points in back-to-back games, Edwards came up flat with just 28.0 DK points in a two-point loss at home in Game 4. With his team now trailing the series 3-1, he has one more chance to step up and impose control over the game. He has already shown that he can put up big numbers on the road in the series, and he will surely be bringing the effort in Game 5.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($9,800) vs. Timberwolves

Williams was the difference-maker in Game 4, where he racked up 53.3 DK points with 34 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals. It marked the third time he topped 45 DK points in the series, and he should continue to pull together solid value by making his mark across the stat sheet. He does a great job handling the secondary scoring role, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and can knocks down devastating shots from long-range.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,600) vs. Timberwolves

Holmgren is coming off his most productive game in the series, as he amassed 39.8 DK points with 21 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks in Game 4. He is in place to continue to benefit from easy finishes in close, thanks to great playmaking and offensive gravity of his teammates. He should keep the momentum going back on home court with a chance to help book a ticket to the finals.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,400) at Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off his first 40-point game of the postseason, as he finished with 40 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and a steal for the win in Game 4. He has been incredible all season and postseason, proving nearly unstoppable the whole way. It is likely that he keeps rollings with a chance to close out the series at home.

Mid-Range Money

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($7,200) vs. Thunder

McDaniels provided his second 22-point scoring effort of the series in Game 4 and is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in the postseason. His squad needs him to contribute in every way possible to take the edge in a must-win game, and he should continue to see plenty of playing time thanks to his ability to matchup defensively versus the Thunder.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,600) vs. Thunder

After a muted showing in Game 1, Gobert came out better in Game 2 and has now topped 24 DK points in each of the last two outings, including a series-high 29.8 in Game 4. He faces a tough matchup but absolutely must look to control the paint with extra efforts for every loose ball and decisive finishes at the rim. His presence is a key factor against the size of the Thunder and should help him stay in the game.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,000) vs. Thunder

DiVincenzo broke out of a bit of a slump with 21 points and a total of 35.8 DK points in Game 4. He is an x-factor for his squad, as he can tip the scales when hot. He must step up in a big way to ensure success on the road in Game 5.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,400) at Thunder

Alexander-Walker went off for 23 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals, totaling a postseason-high 43.0 DK points in Game 4. He has a great all-around game and can easily rack up big stats again, especially if he is able to step up mentally and take on a lead role in helping his squad establish their rhythm.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($4,800) vs. Timberwolves

Caruso logged a series-high 33 minutes and tied his series high with 18.5 DK points in Game 4. He remains a great defensive option off the bench and should continue to wear away at the opponent to earn easy value on defense and in transition.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,200) vs. Timberwolves

Wallace does a great job of keeping the pressure on opposing guards with his relentless effort on both sides of the floor. He has topped 20 DK points twice in the conference finals and will likely keep stacking up numbers across the board with an average of 22.5 minutes per game this postseason.

Kenrich Williams, Thunder ($1,200) vs. Timberwolves

Williams has seen double digits in minutes in three of the four games in the conference finals. His size, ability to shoot and to attack off the dribble make him an effective matchup in terms of putting extra pressure on the Timberwolves' frontcourt. He should continue to see a dash of playing time and does not need a ton of space to make his mark on the stat sheet.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.