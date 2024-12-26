Jaime Jaquez News: Logs five swipes against Orlando

Jaquez tallied 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block over 31 minutes in Thursday's 89-88 win over the Magic.

Jaquez got the start for a second straight game Thursday due to the absence of Jimmy Butler (illness). Jaquez managed to score in double digits for just the third time in December, but he made his impact felt on the defensive side of the floor with a career-high five steals. Jaquez will likely retreat to the bench against the Hawks on Saturday as Butler is expected to play in that contest, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.