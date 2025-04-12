Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Poeltl (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl will end up missing the final four games of the season due to a right hand contusion. Poeltl also dealth with a hip injury around the All-Star break, and the veteran center ended up missing 19 of the Raptors' final 31 games. He'll end his second full season in Toronto averaging 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes per game across 57 outings.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
