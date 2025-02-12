Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:15am

Poeltl (hip) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl will be sidelined for a fifth straight game Wednesday as he continues to rehab his hip injury. The center will have some extra time to heal up during the All-Star break, but for now, fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Feb. 21 against the Heat. Jonathan Mogbo will likely hold down the fort in the meantime.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
