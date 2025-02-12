Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Poeltl (hip) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Poeltl will be sidelined for a fifth straight game Wednesday as he continues to rehab his hip injury. The center will have some extra time to heal up during the All-Star break, but for now, fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Feb. 21 against the Heat. Jonathan Mogbo will likely hold down the fort in the meantime.
