Jakob Poeltl News: Excels with double-double

Poeltl accumulated 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Poeltl logged his fourth double-double of the season and is one of the more surprising big men in the Eastern Conference through the first two weeks of play. Injuries can be a concern for Poeltl, who recorded only 50 games during his first season with the Raptors. If he can stay healthy, the team has an excellent chance to improve on last year's 25-57 record.