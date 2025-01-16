Jakob Poeltl News: Perfect shooting night in win

Poeltl recorded 16 points (8-8 FG), 11 boards, two assists and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 win over the Celtics.

Poeltl put together his 16th double-double of the season Wednesday, and he's now got two in as many games. Efficient shooting is nothing new for the big man shooting 61.3 percent, but Wednesday's game marked the first time this season he's gone perfect from the field. Although backup center Chris Boucher has been making waves of late, Poeltl's still got the starting spot locked up and is liable to record a double-double on any given night.