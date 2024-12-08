Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 2:44pm

Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson will miss his second game of the season while he deals with a right shoulder injury that he presumably sustained during Friday's overtime win over the Lakers. With the 22-year-old forward sidelined, Larry Nance will get the starting nod with De'Andre Hunter and Zaccharie Risacher likely to see an uptick in playing time. Johnson's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Knicks.

