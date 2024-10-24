Jalen Johnson News: Double-doubles in win

Johnson provided 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 victory over the Nets.

Johnson already established himself as one of the league's premier rebounders at the forward position during his breakout campaign in 2023-24, averaging 8.7 boards per contest. While his 72.8 free-throw percentage last year and poor start from the charity start on Opening Night are alarming, Johnson should continue to be a double-double threat every outing.