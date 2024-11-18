Jalen Johnson News: Scores 25 points Sunday

Johnson registered 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson was extremely efficient Sunday and missed just four of his 14 shots en route to leading the Hawks in scoring despite the defeat. Trae Young remains the go-to player for Atlanta, but Johnson continues to thrive and is surpassing the numbers he posted in his career-best campaign in 2023-24. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his nine appearances in November, a span where he's averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.