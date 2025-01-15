Jalen McDaniels News: Dominant double-double in G League

McDaniels finished with 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Monday's 122-118 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

McDaniels led the Capital City Go-Go starters in scoring Monday and was second on the team in that category behind Erik Stevenson (30). It was McDaniels' first double-double in the G League this season and he is averaging 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals over 29.9 minutes per game.