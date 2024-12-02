Jalen McDaniels News: Scores 26 points

McDaniels played 36 minutes Sunday during the Go-Go's 129-127 G League win over Westchester and logged 26 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks.

McDaniels has gotten off to a hot start since joining the Go-Go last week, scoring a combined 44 points in his first two games played while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. However, the 2019 second-round pick was still careless at times during Sunday's win as he racked up a team-high five turnovers and fouled out after playing 36 minutes.