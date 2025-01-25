Jalen Wilson News: Fills up box score Saturday

Wilson posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.

Wilson did a little bit of everything Saturday and was close to registering the first triple-double of his career. It was Wilson's second straight game in the Nets' starting lineup, and he should remain in the starting five for as long as Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Cameron Johnson (ankle) are sidelined. Over his last seven outings, Wilson has averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 29.2 minutes per game.