Jalen Wilson News: Productive off bench

Wilson produced 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

After scoring a combined two points in his previous two outings, Wilson got back on track Tuesday night. His strong performance on Opening Night turned some heads, and he again showed fantasy managers why he's so intriguing with a double-digit effort against Denver in the overtime loss. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on him going forward, especially when the Nets are shorthanded.