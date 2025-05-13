Jamal Murray News: Shooting woes from deep in loss

Murray posted 28 points (10-27 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray finished as the Nuggets' second-leading scorer, recording his third 20-plus-point game of the second round. However, the star point guard was inefficient Tuesday, and he has shot just 39.5 percent from the field in this series. The 28-year-old has averaged 21.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 41.2 minutes per game during the Western Conference Semifinals. Murray and the Nuggets will look to stave off elimination at home in Game 6 on Thursday.