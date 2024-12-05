Jamal Shead News: Heads to G League for tune-up game

The Raptors assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo will link up with the 905 for its G League matchup with the Greensboro Swarm that tips off at 11 a.m. ET, but all three are likely to be recalled ahead of the Raptors' home game against the Thunder later in the evening. A second-round rookie out of Houston, Shead has appeared in all 22 of the Raptors' games so far this season, but he could be at risk of moving out of the rotation once Toronto gets at least one or two of Gradey Dick (calf), Bruce Brown (knee) and Immanuel Quickley (elbow) back from injury.