James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Near triple-double in tight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Harden finished Monday's 114-110 win over the Grizzlies with 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Harden joined Norman Powell (29) and Ivica Zubac (20) as the three Clippers players to score at least 20 points in Monday's narrow victory. Harden led both teams in assists and was one dime and two boards away from registering his second triple-double of the regular season. Over his last five games, Harden has averaged 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 34.1 minutes per game.

