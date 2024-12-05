James Harden News: Worst game of season Tuesday
Harden registered five points (1-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-80 loss to the Timberwolves.
Harden had not only his worst performance of the season, but perhaps one of his worst outings in recent memory in this loss Wednesday, particularly from a shooting perspective. Harden has managed to remain productive throughout the campaign while shouldering a bigger-than-expected load on offense, but the lack of efficiency is a worrying trend. Over his last 10 games, Harden is shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep.
