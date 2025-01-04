Jared Butler News: 19 points in G League season debut

Butler produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and five assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

After appearing in 23 games for the Wizards this season, Butler made his G League season debut Saturday and made an immediate impact as a scorer in Capital City's starting lineup. The 24-year-old former second-rounder played a mere 9.9 minutes per game in Washington, but Butler should have a much clearer path to playing time for however long he stays with the Go-Go.