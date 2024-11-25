Jaxson Hayes Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Hayes (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Hayes has been sidelined for nearly two weeks due to a left ankle sprain, but he's progressing towards a return which is great news for the Lakers. In 10 appearances this season, Hayes made a strong impact in limited minutes with averages of 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.