Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Williams won't return to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to left hip stiffness, according to Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City.

Williams won't return to Thursday's matchup due to a hip injury, but the problem shouldn't be serious. Williams' next chance to log minutes off the bench would come against the Pacers on Saturday, although that'd depend on how he progresses in his recovery process.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now