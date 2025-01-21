Jaylin Williams News: Season-high 22 points in G League

Williams tallied 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to the Swarm.

Williams stepped up from Grand Rapids' bench Monday, pacing the Gold with seven boards and matching Trey Alexander for the team lead with four triples. The 22 points also marked a season high for the sharpshooting Williams, who's averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 17.8 minutes while shooting 44.3 percent from downtown across 24 G League contests this year.