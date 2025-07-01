Jericho Sims News: Agrees to deal with Milwaukee

Sims agreed to a two-year deal with the Bucks on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The deal includes a player option for the second season. Sims will compete for the backup center role in Milwaukee behind the recently acquired Myles Turner. In 53 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, Sims produced averages of 1.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 11.9 minutes across 53 appearances.