Jericho Sims News: Minimal impact so far

Sims is averaging 1.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game across six appearances off the bench this season.

Sims was expected to contend for a spot in a depleted frontcourt without Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), but such hasn't been the case. The Knicks have played Karl-Anthony Towns at center and have elected to go with forwards at center in small-ball lineups rather than handing Sims heavy minutes. Thus, Sims shouldn't be rostered in any format, and his playing time will be even more scarce once Robinson or Achiuwa are ready to return to the hardwood.