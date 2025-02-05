Jimmy Butler Injury: Dealt to Golden State

The Heat traded Butler to the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Butler had been suspended indefinitely by Miami since Jan. 27 for conduct detrimental to the team and will get a chance at a fresh start with the Warriors. Golden State is playing the first leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday, and it's unclear when Butler will join the team. Once active, expect Butler to slot into Wiggins' vacated spot in the starting lineup. While Stephen Curry may still be the primary offensive option, Butler should see a large usage rate considering the Warriors' don't have many other ball-dominant players. In 25 appearances this season, the 35=year-old forward averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 30.6 minutes. Per Charania Butler has declined his 2025-26 player option and instead signed a two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors.