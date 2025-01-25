Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Not close to return

Head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that Kuminga is not close to returning from a right ankle sprain that he suffered in early January, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kuminga suffered a lateral right ankle sprain against the Grizzlies on Jan. 4. He hasn't progressed in his recovery as well as hoped, and Kerr relayed that Kuminga has recently been working on stationary shooting and riding an exercise bike. Moses Moody has been the biggest beneficiary of Kuminga's absence in terms of playing time, and the former should continue to see meaningful minutes off the bench due to the latter's absence.