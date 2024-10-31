Jordan Clarkson Injury: Goes down with heel injury

Clarkson won't return to Thursday's game against the Spurs due to left heel pain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He had three points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes before exiting.

Clarkson was ruled out for the rest of the evening late in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand for San Antonio, so his absence won't have much of an impact on this one. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team gains more clarity on the severity of the injury.